Aquilani will be out for 10 days with injury

Alberto Aquilani will be out for 10 days, putting his presence against Milan next Saturday at risk.

Juventus confirmed, via a statement on their official website, that the midfielder suffered an ""elongation of his sartorius muscle in the right leg,"" and said his ""comeback will take 10 days"".Aquilani went down in training on Friday afternoon, and underwent a scan at the Fornaca clinic in Turin this morning.He is likely to miss the Milan game in Turin, and he is out of tonight's game against Bologna. This follows earlier news in which Juve said Mohammed Sissoko would be out two months as he undergoes knee surgery next week.(Source: Goal)