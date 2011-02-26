Rescheduling Bahrain 'very difficult' – Haug

There are concerns that squeezing Bahrain back into the Formula One calendar at a later date could cause logistical problems for teams.

The Bahrain Grand Prix has been postponed from its season-opening date on March 13 after political unrest in the country. There is hope that, if the situation on the ground improves, the race could return to the island kingdom in between the final two rounds of the season, but that would result in a triple-header over three weeks or a change in date for the season finale in Brazil. Mercedes' Norbert Haug is not sure such a packed schedule would work.""Finding the right gap in the firmly subscribed calendar is going to be a very difficult task,"" he told SID news agency. ""I don't think it's feasible. One must think first and foremost about the staff.""Virgin driver Timo Glock added: ""For the drivers we could get it done, I would have no problem with it. But for the team and the mechanics, it's very different and difficult. It's in the hands of the decision makers and hopefully the teams will get involved as well.""Red Bull team boss Christian Horner sounded more hopeful, but admitted it would be a squeeze.""It will certainly be a challenge to accommodate,"" he told BBC Sport. ""But nothing is ever impossible. It's a very busy calendar this year. Already now, at the end of November, we'll have finished 19 races.""(Source: ESPN)