Iranian Behdad Salimi named 2010 World Best Lifter

TEHRAN – Iranian heavyweight lifter Behdad Salimi has been chosen in the annual Lifters of the Year Voting of the World Weightlifting magazine by the weightlifting community as the Best Male Lifter of 2010.

“I am so happy. I didn’t expect it. I practiced a lot last year and claimed the gold medal of the World Championship as well as the Asian Games. Now, I’m concentrating on winning the gold medal of the 2012 Olympic Games,” Salimi said.The idea of selecting the “Lifter of the Year” was originated in the imaginative mind of the late Hungarian journalist and sports writer Jeno Boskovics, 28 years ago. Ever since 1982 for men, and 1991 for women, every year the world’s weightlifting community is invited to cast votes on the weightlifters that are deemed to have excelled most during the given year’s international events.Behdad Salimi will now receive the World Weightlifting’s Jeno Boskovics Trophy