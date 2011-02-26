Ex-Wolves defender Richards dies

Former Wolves and Tottenham defender Dean Richards has died at the age of 36.

Wolves confirmed on the club's website that Richards had passed away on Saturday morning after a long battle with illness.Richards spent four years at Wolves, making 145 appearances for the club, before he was signed by Glenn Hoddle for Tottenham Hotspur in 2001 for a fee of £8 million.A statement read: ""Wolves would like to take this opportunity to send their condolences to the former Molineux defender's family and friends.""There will be a tribute paid to the defender ahead of next Sunday's game with his former club Spurs.""(Source: Soccernet)