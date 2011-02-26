Ex-Wolves defender Richards dies
February 27, 2011 - 0:0
Former Wolves and Tottenham defender Dean Richards has died at the age of 36.Wolves confirmed on the club's website that Richards had passed away on Saturday morning after a long battle with illness.
Richards spent four years at Wolves, making 145 appearances for the club, before he was signed by Glenn Hoddle for Tottenham Hotspur in 2001 for a fee of £8 million.
A statement read: ""Wolves would like to take this opportunity to send their condolences to the former Molineux defender's family and friends.
""There will be a tribute paid to the defender ahead of next Sunday's game with his former club Spurs.""
(Source: Soccernet)