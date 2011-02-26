Van der Meyde calls it a day

Former Inter Milan and Everton midfielder Andy van der Meyde has announced his retirement from football at the age of 31.

Van der Meyde, who made 18 appearances for Netherlands and scored one international goal, started his career with Ajax, before spells with FC Twente, Inter, Everton and then PSV Eindhoven.He endured a miserable spell at Everton, making just 20 appearances during his four-year stay and he confirmed his retirement in a low-key manner.""I quit,"" he said. ""I do not need to give an interview.""(Source: Soccernet)