UK economy slips 0.6% in December

The British economy contracted more than expected at 0.6 percent in the last three months of 2010, bogged down by poor performance of construction and services sectors. The UK, which has embarked on significant austerity measures, continues to grapple with sluggish economic situation even as European giants, including Germany and France, have registered relatively better quarterly growth. ""Gross domestic product contracted by 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2010, revised down from the previously estimated fall of 0.5 percent. ""GDP in the fourth quarter of 2010 is now 1.5 percent higher than the fourth quarter of 2009,"" UK's Office for National Statistics said in a statement. In the three months ended September 2010, the national economy had expanded 0.7 percent. The economic contraction in the December quarter was mainly triggered by sharp declines in output of construction and services industries. As per the revised estimates, construction output slumped 2.5 percent in the December quarter, while that from services sector dropped 0.7 percent. ""In the fourth quarter of 2010, the trade deficit in real terms increased to 10.2 billion pounds from 9.3 billion pounds,"" the statement said. To boost the country's financial situation, the UK government has resorted to severe austerity measures including spending cuts. Meanwhile, the 16-nation euro zone economies grew 0.3 percent in the December quarter. During the same period, German and French economies grew 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. (Source: Business Standard)