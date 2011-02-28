Persepolis protest Saudi officials over fingerprinting

JEDDAH - Persepolis football officials protested to Saudi officials for the fingerprinting at the Jeddah Airport.

Persepolis, who traveled to Jeddah on Sunday to play Al Ittihad in the first match day of 2011 AFC Champions League, were kept waiting at the airport for about eight hours.The airport officials convinced the Iranian team officials that fingerprinting and eye scan systems would apply to all the passengers.This is not for the first time Saudi officials fingerprinted the Iranians entering Saudi Arabia.Persepolis is scheduled to face Al Ittihad on Wednesday in Group C at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium