Japan thanks Iran for disaster aid

TEHRAN -- Japanese Speaker of the House of Representatives Takahiro Yokomichi has thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for the aid it provided for the disaster-hit Japanese.

Takahiro made the remarks in a letter sent to Iranian Ambassador to Tokyo Abbas Araqchi on Friday.“The Japanese people were greatly impressed by the aid your country provided, and I would like to express the heartfelt gratitude of the people’s representatives in Japan’s parliament for your aid,” part of the letter read.So far Iran has sent third consignment of relief aid to Japan including 50,000 iodine tablets