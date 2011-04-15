'Hiddink staying put'

Turkey officials have insisted Guus Hiddink is not available to take over at Chelsea should Carlo Ancelotti leave the club, revealing they rejected an approach from Ajax for the coach's services this month.

Hiddink had a brief spell in charge of Chelsea when he was also manager of Russia back in 2009.That is not a situation the Turkish Football Federation would be keen to replicate, though, with Blues boss Ancelotti linked with a move away from the club at the end of a below-par season.Turker Tozar, the senior national team communications manager, was quoted in the Daily Telegraph as saying: ""Only last week we refused an approach for him from Ajax and the contract between him and our president[Mahmut Ozgener] does not allow him to work for a club while he is working for the Turkish national team.""There is a specific clause and our president would look coldly at any attempt to change that. We understand that people like Roman Abramovich have him in mind but if he made an offer to us it would be refused.""If you look at Guus Hiddink's career he has always fulfilled his contract and he has also told us that Turkey could be his last stop as a coach. We would like him to take us to the 2014 World Cup finals.''Turkey currently sit third in Euro 2012 qualifying group A, behind Germany and Belgium.(Source: Soccernet)