Greece will cut spending, sell assets to meet debt goal; won't restructure

Prime Minister George Papandreou reiterated that Greece won’t need to restructure its debt as he opened a Cabinet meeting to present measures aimed at achieving deficit-reduction goals.

The government’s medium-term fiscal policy plan will detail more than 22 billion euros ($32 billion) of deficit-trimming measures through 2015, most of them in spending cuts, according to Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou. The government is also expected to unveil plans to raise 15 billion euros by 2013 through state-asset sales.“Greece’s problems won’t be solved by restructuring its debt but by restructuring the country,” Papandreou said at a Cabinet meeting on Friday in Athens in comments broadcast live by state-run Net TV. “Even if with the wave of a wand the debt disappeared, Greece in a few years would have debts again without these reforms.”Greece came close to defaulting on its debt last year, requiring a 110 billion-euro bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund, after it emerged that the country had underreported the size of a budget deficit that reached 15.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2009.The extra yield investors demand to hold 10-year Greek debt instead of benchmark German bunds widened 37 basis points to a record on Thursday after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Greece may have to renegotiate its debt burden. The spread rose 1 basis point to a new high of 986 basis points as of 11:51 a.m. in Athens.----------------Deficit goalsThe measures are aimed at meeting a target, agreed with the EU and IMF as a condition for the bailout, to cut the deficit to less than 3 percent of GDP by 2014 and a self-imposed goal of cutting the shortfall below 1 percent by 2015. The government is still aiming for a deficit of 7.4 percent of GDP this year, even as first-quarter revenue missed the target by 1.4 billion euros.Greece will cut spending to 44 percent of GDP in 2015 from 53 percent in 2009, Papandreou said on Friday. The plan will boost revenue to 43 percent of GDP in 2015 from 38 percent in 2009.Details of the government’s proposals will be fleshed out before being presented to parliament next month, Papandreou said. The plan “is not just to tackle economic problems but also social and political problems,” he said.Earlier on Friday, Naftemporiki newspaper reported that the government may sell stakes in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA and Public Power Corp SA (PPC) as part of its aim to raise 50 billion euros by 2015.----------------Deficit revisionPapaconstantinou acknowledged in an April 1 interview that Greece’s 2010 deficit may be more than the government’s initial 9.4 percent projection. The figure, currently under review by EU statistics agency Eurostat, may be revised to above 10 percent, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on March 29.Greece’s Public Debt Service Management Agency on Friday announced the amount of 13-week treasury bills it will sell next week. Greece has continued to hold regular T-bill auctions even as it remains frozen out of international bond markets.(Source: Bloomberg)