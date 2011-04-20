Persian Press Review

This column features excerpts from editorials, commentaries, interviews, and news articles of the leading Iranian newspapers and websites.

Wednesday’s headlinesSHARQ: Majlis speaker files complaint against presidentTEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Deputy Judiciary chief says violation of law is not condoned by any officialKHORASAN: Three branches of government will supervise the performance of Oil MinistryJAVAN: Bloodbath by Gaddafi in Misrata before NATO eyesHEMAYAT: Head of Iran’s Supreme Court requests UN to end the continuation of genocide (in certain Arab countries)KAYHAN: Iran, Iraq negotiate on helping Bahraini peopleFARHIKHTEGAN: Uprisings in Middle East, North Africa have their roots in increased awareness of people, Rafsanjani saysMELAT MA: Jet fuel price increases 4 timesIRAN: Iran ready to appoint an ambassador to Cairo, Foreign Ministry spokesman saysGODS: If sanctions on Iran are not lifted, oil prices will soar above $150, Central Bank of Iran governor warnsIRAN in a news report quotes Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, as saying that he thinks it would be better that the Intelligence Ministry continues its activities in the current form without being changed into an organization. Boroujerdi added the proposal to change the ministry into an organization was raised in the previous parliaments as well. Boroujerdi also stated that if the Intelligence Ministry remains a ministry, the parliament can better supervise its activities. In addition, continued cooperation between the Majlis and the Intelligence Ministry can make up for shortcomings, Boroujerdi opined.SHARQ in a news report quotes Mohammad-Nabi Habibi, the secretary general of the Islamic Coalition Party, as saying that President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad must not allow those around him to interfere in the affairs concerning the appointment or dismissal of officials. He said the president should become vigilant about such interferences until it is not too late. On the resignation of Intelligence Minister Heydar Moslehi which was accepted by President, Habibi stated that the president’s acceptance of the resignation was not justified which came shortly after the Leader visited the Intelligence Ministry and expressed appreciation for the efforts of the ministry personnel, particularly the minister. He also urged the president not to allow others undermine the authority of ministers in appointing or dismissing their deputies