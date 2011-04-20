Austrian banks need more capital: central bank

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian banks need to bulk up their balance sheets to protect themselves against risk and ensure they get the most favorable funding, Austrian National Bank Director Andreas Ittner said.

""In our view it is important to strengthen buffers for domestic and foreign risks,"" he said on Wednesday, noting the top six Austrian banks were under-capitalized compared with major peers operating in central and eastern Europe.The top six Austrian banks had a standard Tier one capital ratio of around 9.4 percent at the middle of 2010 versus more than 10 percent for 15 international peers, he told reporters.The top Austrian banks' loan-to-deposit ratio was more than 145 percent versus less than 130 percent for the peer group, he pointed out.Countries in the region with higher risk profiles accounted for more than a third of the Austrian banks' exposure there, and nearly half of their loans were denominated in foreign currencies, he noted.Ittner said Austrian banks needed around 10 billion euros ($14.40 billion) in extra capital by 2019 to meet minimum Core Tier 1 levels under Basel III rules.But banks are aware that they need more than minimum levels of capital if they want to secure the most favorable refinancing conditions, he said.He said he assumed non-performing loans in eastern Europe -- where the Austrian banking sector makes 60 percent of its profit -- would mostly peak this year.Ittner declined to comment on whether all Austrian banks would pass European stress tests this year.He said it was still open whether Austrian regulators would factor in a more severe economic shock in eastern Europe than assumed for other banks taking part in the stress tests, whose results are due in June.Three Austrian banks -- Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International and Oesterreichische Volksbanken -- will be tested this year.UniCredit unit Bank Austria will be covered indirectly through its Italian parent.