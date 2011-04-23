Abbas remarks about Iran are lies: Hamas FM

TEHRAN - The foreign minister of Palestine’s democratically elected government has said Acting Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s accusations about Iranian meddling are completely baseless.

In an interview conducted by the Fars News Agency in Gaza on Saturday, Hamas government Foreign Minister Mohamed Awad said the statements made by Mahmoud Abbas, in which he claimed Iran has been interfering in the Palestinian national reconciliation process, are baseless and incorrect.“The Hamas government in Palestine is always independent in its decisions and no external entity can exercise influence on this democratically elected government,” Awad noted.He added, “If Abbas is seeking to achieve reconciliation, he must first break with Tel Aviv and Washington, because they only want an internal chasm between Palestinians.“Hamas has always tried to strengthen the diplomacy of resistance in the region, and based on this, it has committed itself to (establishing) close ties with various regional powers that pursue the same line of diplomacy.“Iran is also a major component in the regional resistance front against the West and the Zionists, so Hamas wants to strengthen relations with Iran.”In an interview with AFP on Friday, Mahmoud Abbas claimed that Hamas, under the influence and at the command of Iran, is opposing the reconciliation process.Various Palestinian groups and figures also criticized the acting Palestinian Authority president for making such an unfounded accusation against the Islamic Republic of Iran.Photo: Hamas government Foreign Minister Mohamed Awad(Demotix Images)