Dollar drops to three-week low versus yen; euro jumps

The dollar fell to a three-week low against the yen on speculation the Federal Reserve will reiterate next week its intention to keep interest rates near zero, damping the appeal of U.S. assets. The euro surged to a 16-month high versus the dollar in the holiday-shortened trading week as signs that the region’s economy is gathering momentum fueled speculation the European Central Bank will raise interest rates further. The Australian dollar, the biggest winner this week among major counterparts to the greenback, climbed to a record as stock and commodity price gains drove investors to higher-yielding currencies. “Market perceptions seem to be intensifying that the Fed’s quantitative easing stance will continue,” said Masanobu Ishikawa, general manager of foreign exchange at Tokyo Forex & Ueda Harlow Ltd., Japan’s largest currency broker. “The bias is likely to sell the dollar.” Financial markets in countries including the U.S. and U.K. were closed yesterday for the Good Friday holiday. The likelihood Fed policy makers will raise the target rate for overnight lending between banks by their December meeting was 25 percent, down from 33 percent odds a week earlier, Fed funds futures showed on April 21. The U.S. central bank has kept the benchmark at zero to 0.25 percent since December 2008. ----Fed meeting The Federal Open Market Committee announces its policy decision on April 27, when it will likely hold the benchmark rate in a range of zero to 0.25 percent, according to all 80 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Most of the 50 analysts in a Bloomberg survey last month said they expect the Fed will keep its bond portfolio stable for some time after its $600 billion purchase program ends in June. “The dollar is in a hopeless situation, paralyzed by low rates, a fact likely to be reaffirmed by the FOMC next week,” analysts led by Robert Rennie, chief currency strategist in Sydney at Westpac Banking Corp., wrote in a note dated April 21. ----Services, manufacturing The euro rose 1.1 percent this week as reports showed Europe’s services and manufacturing growth unexpectedly accelerated in April, suggesting the region’s economy is weathering surging energy costs and austerity measures. A composite index based on a survey of euro-area purchasing managers in the services and manufacturing industries rose to 57.8 from 57.6 in March, London-based Markit Economics said on April 19. The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg was for a drop to 57. “The euro-zone’s recovery looks solid,” said Hitoshi Asaoka, senior strategist in Tokyo at Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., a unit of Japan’s second-largest bank. “As long as inflation is on the upside, market expectations for European Central Bank rate hikes will likely persist, which is euro-supportive.” ----Commodity prices “Commodity markets are doing well, boosting the Aussie dollar’s allure,” Junichi Ishikawa, a Tokyo-based market analyst at IG Markets Securities Ltd. wrote in a note to clients. Benchmark interest rates are 4.75 percent in Australia and 2.5 percent in New Zealand, compared with as low as zero in the U.S. and Japan, attracting investors to the South Pacific nations’ higher-yielding assets. New Zealand’s dollar strengthened 0.3 percent to 80.19 U.S. cents, from 79.95 cents, after advancing to 80.38 cents, the highest level since March 2008. (Source: Bloomberg)