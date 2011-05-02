Hamas official says next premier must be from Gaza

GAZA CITY (AP)– A top Hamas leader says that as the Palestinian factions prepare to form a new government, the next prime minister should come from Gaza.

Mahmoud Zahar's remark signals that Hamas does not want the current prime minister, West Bank-based economist, Salam Fayyad, to stay in office.Fayyad is widely respected by the West. His departure could threaten hundreds of millions of dollars in international aid.Hamas and Fatah are to sign a unity deal on Wednesday to end a rift that has left the Palestinians with rival governments in the West Bank and Gaza.Zahar told the Arabic Al-Hayyat newspaper in an article published on Monday that leadership positions must be divided between the two territories.