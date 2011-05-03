Iranian physicians protest Bahrain crackdown

TEHRAN -- On Tuesday, a large crowd of Iranian physicians staged a demonstration outside the Bahraini Embassy in Tehran condemning the bloody massacres of protesters in the island kingdom.

A number of lawmakers of the Majlis Health Committee, together with representatives from the Health Ministry, Red Crescent Society, and the Welfare Organization also attended the demonstration.The demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the Bahraini protesters and in condemnation of the bloody massacre of the civilians and Saudi Arabia’s military intervention in the tiny Arab state.--U.S., Israel frightened by Islamic awakeningMP Zohreh Elahian delivered a speech at the demonstration, in which she said that the Islamic awakening in the region has frightened the United States and the Zionist regime.The U.S. and the Zionist regime are frightened and that is the reason why they have not adopted an appropriate approach toward the developments in the region, added Elahian, who is the chairperson of the Majlis Human Rights Committee.She stated, “Today we are witnessing that the culture of resistance… has spread across other countries.”Elahian went on to say that “the deployment of Saudi troops (in Bahrain) have discredited the Al Khalifa regime.”She added, “Human rights organizations and the United States have kept silence about the desecration of sanctities (in Bahrain) while they used to create a commotion about a small incident.”A number of female university students also staged a similar demonstration outside the United Nations office in Tehran and expressed their solidarity with the Bahraini nation.