Syrian govt.-people cooperation for reform is essential: Iran

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the developments taking place in Syria on Friday.

Following is the text of the statement:The resistance of the Syrian nation and government over the past 60 years has played a distinct role in reviving the Arabs’ dignity and defending the rights of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, and has given this country a distinguished role in fostering collective cooperation against the Zionist regime.The awareness of the Syrian government and nation of the intrigues of the United States and Zionism, which are meant to deal a blow to the people’s solidarity, the country’s national sovereignty, and its prime role in the axis of resistance, will help the trend that the Syrian nation and government has jointly started toward reforms and progress, to strengthen the high status of this country.The efforts of the leader and the people of Syria, which are intended to implement reforms in the national interests of the country, entail a great responsibility, and if expressing demands and responding to them is accompanied by compromise, it will lead to a great victory for Syria.The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes it will see this country (Syria) fulfill its historic role among Arab and Islamic countries more than before, in view of the Syrian leader’s reform plans, which are based on his understanding of the determination and resolve of the country.The fact that relations between Iran and Syria have been strong for 32 years is more due to the common causes of the two Muslim and brotherly nations of Iran and Syria, which are opposed to the oppressive policies of the Zionist regime, and the United States as its main ally, than the political determination of Tehran and Damascus.Regional nations consider the allegations and efforts of the United States with regard to developments in Syria as opportunism in support of the Zionist regime’s avarice and regard them as actions taken to deflect attention from their contradictory approaches toward regional developments, which have put them in a quandary and have compelled them to make contradictory remarks on these developments.Providing comprehensive support for leaders of despotic regimes, including (former Egyptian President Hosni) Mubarak and (former Tunisian President Zine El Abidine) Ben Ali, as well as maintaining strategic and deep relations with governments that do not enjoy even the most fundamental democratic mechanisms, are instances of such contradictions.Although more than forty days have passed since foreign forces were deployed in Bahrain and since the torture and killing of innocent Bahraini people, including women and children, who are only demanding their rights as citizens, started, the United States has not only remained silent but has also supported the crackdown through dispatching several political and military officials to this country.Therefore, we advise U.S. officials to not repeat their historic mistakes through backing the Zionist regime… and to refrain from making distracting remarks.