Muslim leader hopeful Iran will free U.S. nationals

A prominent U.S. Muslim leader, Imam Feisal Abdul Rauf, said in Seattle he is “hopeful” Iran will free two imprisoned U.S. hikers set to go on trial for espionage in Tehran next Wednesday.

The two hikers, Josh Fattal and Shane Bauer, both 28, have been jailed since July of 2009. The two men, old college roommates, may have crossed the border in scenic mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan. A third hiker, Sara Shourd, was released.In town Friday for a conference on Islamaphobia at St. Mark’s Cathedral, the Imam waxed enthusiastic about the “Arab Spring” and the desire of Middle East peoples to live in democracy after suffering a century of colonial and authoritarian rule.The Imam feels, however, that the “Arab Spring” is lasting and will move country to country, noting that the American Revolution influenced the French Revolution. “My feeling is that Gaddafi’s days are numbered,” he said of the man who has ruled Libya for 41 years.Feisal Abdul Rauf was Imam of Masjid-al-Farah, a mosque in New York City, from 1983 to 2009. He proposed, in 2010, Park 51, an Islamic Community Center that would be located two blocks from Ground Zero in lower Manhattan.The Islamic Community Center drew near-constant fire from Fox News and such right-wing political figures as ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich. The right to build it has won support from President Obama and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.The Imam said Friday that his mosque has long been a part of life in lower Manhattan — as has he. He pointed to local community board support for Park51.“They understood our vision,” he added. “They knew this would be open to all the community, they knew me personally. They knew the opposition came mostly from outside the community. They knew an engineered act of hatred, and they did not support it.”In the last nine years, Americans have been bombarded with such expressions as “Islamic Jihad” and “Islamic terrorism,” and seen such Cable TV hosts as Glenn Beck spin conspiracy theories — even link Islamic fundamentalism to communism.Feisal Abdul Rauf argues, however, that the hot airwaves are totally misrepresenting true aspirations of people in the Middle East.He was surprised at timing of the “Arab Spring” but sees the multiple uprisings as inevitable.“The Arab world has wanted democracy for a century,” he argued. “It was just a matter of time . . . It is always youth that engage in revolution, always youth with the energy. Young people are always anxious to improve their world.”Student anti-war protestors in the United States once chanted: “the whole world is watching.” Forty years later, the whole world WAS watching mass protests that brought down dictators in Tunisia and Egypt.As the Imam explained, a new generation in the Arab world — even under such dictators as Mubarak — has learned to use tools of globalization, the Internet and Facebook and Twitter. As well, it has looked beyond borders and seen beyond closed media to the quality of life enjoyed under democracy.“People say, ‘You know what? I want what this guy has,” said Feisal Abdul Rauf.A 2009 Cairo speech by President Obama had “tremendous impact,” he added. “He (Obama) identified principles that are common between Muslims and Americans. It is important, as the President said in his speech to the Arab world, to emphasize our common values.”What are those values? Imam Feisal Abdul Rauf uses familiar words: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.“Everybody in the world wants that,” he said.(Source: seattlepi.com)