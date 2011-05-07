Rafsanjani calls for unity among political groups

TEHRAN – Expediency Council Chairman Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani has advised all political groups to maintain unity because the enemies are looking for an opportunity to deal a blow to the Islamic system.

“Snubbing and ostracizing each other can create an opening for the enemies of Islam and Iran, who are always looking for an opportunity, to deal a blow,” Rafsanjani said on Wednesday.“All people should refrain from making remarks which can undermine unity and provoke discord and disagreement,” he said.On the ongoing developments in the Middle East and North Africa, Rafsanjani said that the popular uprisings are result of the nations’ increased awareness.“Modern means of communication and the fall of the censorship wall will leave no room for the dictatorial and arrogant governments in the future,” he predicted.The Expediency Council chairman also criticized the international community for remaining silent about the violent suppression of Bahraini protesters.“All popular uprisings in the regional countries have been supported by some countries and international organizations, but Bahraini people have not received such a support,” he explained