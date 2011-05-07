Iran’s ambassador criticizes West’s lip service to cause of democracy

TEHRAN - The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations has criticized certain Western governments’ for paying lip service to the cause of democracy, saying they have failed to adapt to the requirements of what he called the new Middle East.

Ambassador Mohammad Khazaii made the remarks in an interview with Asia Times published on Thursday.“We believe that the political transformation of the Middle East is long overdue and that the region as a whole is in the midst of a process of political and social self-transformation according to its own needs and priorities,” Khazaii stated.“Therefore, it is appropriate to speak of a new Middle East that is relying on its dynamic population and their religion, culture and history to address the various obstacles that are partly imposed by outside forces and that hinder the region’s progress and dilute its identity. There are of course serious challenges ahead that can only be resolved by unity, independence, and regional cooperation as a hallmark of the region’s identity,” he added.Khazaii went on to say that “unfortunately, despite lip service to the cause of democracy and respect for the will of people, some of those governments in the West have failed to adapt to the requirements of the new Middle East, which demands an end to (the West’s) double standards,” he added.“People of the Middle East have acquired a new level of political sophistication and are wary of hidden motives behind empty rhetoric and inconsistencies that speak volumes about what is wrong with the Western approach toward the Middle East,” he explained.--Iran optimist about future of Tehran-Cairo tiesAsked about the prospects for normalization of relations between Iran and Egypt, Khazaii said, “I am optimistic about the future of Iran’s relations with Egypt.”“Tehran and Cairo can definitely upgrade their bilateral relations and at the same time cooperate within the multilateral frameworks such as the Non-Aligned Movement, to enhance the region’s standing in the international community. We are for sure committed as a principle to a brand new chapter in our relations with the new Egypt,” he stated.Elsewhere in his remarks, Khazaii cited political and economic issues, the existence of unrepresentative governments, corruption, foreign dependency, poverty, unemployment, and technology gap as the key issues facing the Middle East