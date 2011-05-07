Ex-Mossad chief: Israel strike on Iran 'stupidest thing I have ever heard'

Former Mossad chief Meir Dagan referred to the possibility a future Israeli Air Force attack on Iranian nuclear facilities as ""the stupidest thing I have ever heard"" during a conference held at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem on Friday.

When asked about what would happen in the aftermath of an Israeli attack Dagan said that: ""It will be followed by a war with Iran. It is the kind of thing where we know how it starts, but not how it will end.""The Iranians have the capability to fire rockets at Israel for a period of months, and Hezbollah could fire tens of thousands of grad rockets and hundreds of long-range missiles, he said.At the same time, Tehran can activate Hamas, and there is also a danger that Syria will join the war, Dagan added.(source: Haaretz)