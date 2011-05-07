Thai, Cambodian PMs agree to meet at ASEAN summit

Indonesia’s State Secretary Sudi Silalahi says President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will host the meeting with prime ministers Hun Sen of Cambodia and Abhisit Vejjajiva of Thailand.

Officials say the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to meet with Indonesia’s president to try to halt deadly clashes along their disputed border.The planned three—way meeting on Sunday marks a step forward in resolving the recurring conflict. Thailand has previously rejected outside mediation, saying the matter must be settled between it and Cambodia.The issue has threatened to dominate a summit of Southeast Asian leaders in Jakarta this weekend.Indonesia’s State Secretary Sudi Silalahi says President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will host the meeting with prime ministers Hun Sen of Cambodia and Abhisit Vejjajiva of Thailand.The border clashes have killed more than a dozen in recent weeks and forced nearly 100,000 villagers to flee.(Source: AP)