Obama to speak on immigration policy in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) -– The White House says President Barack Obama will deliver a speech on immigration when he visits El Paso, Texas, next Tuesday.

It will be the latest in a string of events the White House has devoted to immigration policy despite an unfavorable climate on Capitol Hill for passing the kind of comprehensive legislation Obama favors.The president wants to see a path to legalization for the millions of illegal immigrants in this country, something opposed by Republicans who control the House.Hispanic lawmakers are pressing Obama to take executive action to stop or slow some deportations, particularly of students, which he's so far refused to do.But with the 2012 election approaching, Obama is highlighting his focus on immigration, a key issue for Hispanic voters.