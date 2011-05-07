What are health benefits of blackberries? They are potent free radical scavengers boosting your immune system!

In the 'best antioxidants' league table, blackberries are right up there. In fact they are probably in the top ten.As we know, antioxidants are fighters of free radicals.Blackberries are jam-packed with polyphenols and anthocyanins...what do they do? Well they can help to prevent cancer and heart disease.Black-berries are grown all over the world and they have been known in the past by many names, such as brambleberries, brumblekites and lawers!Just so you don't get confused, blackberries are not the same as and are different from black raspberries.They altogether taste different and blackberries have a solid center, whereas raspberries are hollow when picked.Ok back to the health benefit of blackberries. They measure up very well on the ORAC list too. These amazing berries deliver a whopping 2036 units per 100 grams. Very impressive indeed.We are told that a good method to identify an antioxidant-rich fruit or vegetable is by it's dense and dark colours, well just study a blackberry, it passes that test, hands down.If you are going to introduce blackberries into your diet, try not to eat them on their own. It is recommended that they should eaten with other berries, such as cranberries, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, that way you will benefit more from blending them together.Blackberries are also rich in manganese and vitamin C. It is important to have adequate vitamin C as a lack, it can weaken our immune system, which in turn can make you stressed and run down. Other good sources of manganese and vitamin C are strawberries and raspberries.1 cup (144g) of blackberries will provide the following:Calories 75 kcal, Protein 1g, Total fat 0.6g, Carbohydrate 18g, Fibre 7.6g and they are a good source of folate 49mcg.So, try and introduce blackberries into your regular diet quickly, you will be giving those nasty free radicals a good beating!(Source: antioxidants-guide.com)