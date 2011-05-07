Federer sets up Nadal clash in Madrid

Roger Federer downed Robin Soderling 7-6(2) 6-4 to secure a meeting with Rafael Nadal in the last four of the Madrid Masters.

Federer edged a tough first set 7-2 in the tie-break before breaking Soderling for the only time in the match in the ninth game of the second set.He saw out the match with a love service game to book a meeting with Nadal in the last four on Saturday in what will be a repeat of their meeting in the Madrid final a year ago, a match that Nadal won 6-4 7-6(5).""The conditions were tough today. I didn't know you could get so much wind inside an enclosed space,"" said Federer.""(Nadal) seems like he is playing amazing tennis right now but I'll give it my best shot and see how I get on.""Soderling had his chances to force a third set when he brought up two break points in the sixth game of the second set, but Federer came up with some timely winners to hold.He broke Soderling after the ball trickled over the net to bring up advantage before a winning volley gave him a decisive 5-4 lead.Nadal remained on course to defend his Madrid Masters title after completing a comfortable 6-2 6-2 win over Michael Llodra in the last eight.Nadal broke the French player twice in opening up a 4-0 lead in the opening set and never really looked back as Llodra was outclassed in his first appearance in a quarter-final on clay.Nadal progressed to the last eight after Juan Martin del Potro was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury in the previous round, but his meeting with Llodra resembled a practice match.Llodra, the world number 27, did his best to upset Nadal's rhythm by varying his approach throughout a match that ran for just over an hour, but was broken twice more from 2-2 in the second set as the world number one ran out a comfortable victor in front of an enthusiastic home support.The win say Nadal extend his unbeaten run on clay to 36 matches as he remains is a hot favourite to carry off the title on Sunday. (Source: Eurosport)