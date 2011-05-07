Suarez tips Pep for Inter

Barcelona legend Luis Suarez believes Pep Guardiola would find it impossible to turn down the chance to coach Inter Milan.

Guardiola is currently contracted to Barca until 2012, but he has hinted on several occasions that he does not intend to remain in charge long-term, and Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed Inter president Massimo Moratti believes Guardiola can be persuaded to leave his current job this summer.Suarez, who played for Barca and Inter in the '50s and '60s and currently works as a scout for the Nerazzurri, believes Guardiola would relish the chance to return to Italy having spent time with Brescia and Roma during his playing career.""Guardiola would be happy at Inter,"" he told Sportmediaset. ""We talked in December. He couldn't say no to Moratti.""I've known Pep for a long time and I think if he wanted to have another adventure, Inter would be the right team for him to succeed in Italy.""I don't want to be misunderstood - Inter must make their own decision. I don't recommend anyone to anyone else. I'm just saying that Guardiola could not say no to the Nerazzurri. In Spain, he has won everything he could want to win and, if Inter want him, I'd like to see him in Milan.""(Source: Soccernet)