Tehran, Cairo determined to resume diplomatic ties: Iranian FM

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi has said that Iran and Egypt are resolved to resume diplomatic relations.

“The two countries have openly announced that they are keen to resume diplomatic ties,” Salehi told IRNA on Sunday.“Iran and Egypt have potentials in various fields and it paves the way for the resumption of political, cultural, and economic relations,” he said.He went on to say that consultations between the two countries’ officials are underway to open a new chapter in Tehran-Cairo relationship.“Currently, the two sides are exchanging written and verbal messages and the Iranian and Egyptian officials have held several telephone conversations.”He added, “Iran and Egypt have high status in the region and their cooperation will benefit the region and the Islamic world.”Elsewhere in his remarks, the foreign minister said that he plans to meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil al-Arabi on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement meeting in the Indonesian resort island of Bali to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.He also announced that an Iranian deputy foreign minister will travel to Egypt in the near future.On Wednesday, Salehi announced that Tehran and Cairo have started joint efforts to reopen embassies.Relations between Cairo and Tehran have been tense for over three decades. After the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Egypt provided asylum to the deposed shah, and when he succumbed to cancer in 1980, the Egyptian government held a funeral for him that then president Anwar Sadat attended. Tehran severed ties with Cairo in 1979 when it made peace with Israel