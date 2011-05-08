Virginians turned in more than 9,500 pounds of unused and expired prescription medication during a voluntary ""Drug Take-Back Day"" held last weekend.

The 2011 figure was an increase over the 5,182 pounds of medication turned in across the state in the first Drug Take-Back Day in September. The confiscated drugs were incinerated.""Drug Take-Back Day is an effort to educate the public that disposing of drugs by flushing them or simply throwing them away poses serious problems,"" said Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, whose office spearheaded the effort with the assistance of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Virginia State Police, the Department of Environmental Quality and 93 local law-enforcement agencies.""Wastewater treatment plants are not designed to remove many compounds found in medications, so they often end up in our surface and groundwater. The contaminants have been shown to cause serious harm to fish and wildlife — and ultimately to humans when they eat wild game or fish,"" the attorney general added.The program also aimed to curb abuse of prescription medication by young people, who endanger their lives by swiping unused or forgotten drugs from the medicine cabinet.Federal officials are working on regulations that will allow for easier disposal of medication. Aside from take-back days, individuals are advised to place unwanted medication in kitty litter or coffee grounds and dispose of it in the trash.Expert says such actions should be promoted in all countries, other than the U.S. Expired Chemical drugs really pose dangerous impacts on environment, but what is more dangerous is their long life effects on one’s liver, kidneys, nervous system and psyche, even within their expiry date.(Source: www2.timesdispatch.com)