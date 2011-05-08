Bursaspor's showdown with Besiktas on Saturday was cancelled by Turkey's Football Federation after Bursaspor fans clashed with police outside the stadium, state-run news agency Anatolian reported. Hundreds of Bursaspor supporters, wanting to prevent opposition fans from entering the venue, began to fight with police and pelted them with stones.

Television images showed riot police using pepper spray and water jets to disperse the crowds. According to broadcaster CNN Turk, some fans armed with baseball bats were still waiting outside the stadium.The Turkish Football Federation said it cancelled the domestic league match to protect the safety of fans.(Source: Yahoo Sports)