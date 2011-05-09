NATO says Gaddafi's time is up as fighting rages

MISRATA (AFP) – Time is running out for Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen said, even as the strongman's forces laying siege to Misrata intensified their assault on the lifeline port.

“The game is over for Gaddafi. He should realize sooner rather than later that there's no future for him or his regime,” the NATO secretary-general told CNN's “State of the Union” program late Sunday.“We have stopped Gaddafi in his tracks. His time is running out. He's more and more isolated,” Rasmussen said.Given the “wind of change” sweeping across North Africa and the Middle East, the death of Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and the growing pressure on the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Danish former prime minister said he was “very optimistic” that Gaddafi would ultimately lose his decades-old grip on power.NATO forces have kept up an air bombing campaign against Libyan military targets since March, but have failed so far to prevent Gaddafi from killing scores of his own people in rebel-held towns and cities -- the stated goal of a UN resolution authorizing the allied mission.“First of all, we have to realize that there is no military solution. We will need a political solution” to break the stalemate, said Rasmussen.But he also recognized it was “hard to imagine the attacks, the outrageous and systematic attacks against Libyan people, will stop as long as Gaddafi remains in power.”Fighting has been raging in Misrata, a make-or-break city in the Libyan conflict lying about 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of the capital which has been besieged by Gaddafi's forces for weeks.