Correction

On page 15 of the May 9 edition of the newspaper, a false interview that purportedly contained the views of Siddharth Varadarajan, the associate editor of the Indian daily newspaper The Hindu, was inadvertently published. The newspaper actually received this false interview from a reporter who is not on the staff of the daily and believed it was authentic. Afterwards, Mr. Varadarajan informed us that he did not give such an interview. Our editors apologize to Mr. Varadarajan for the error.