Persian Press Review

This column features excerpts from news articles, editorials, commentaries, and interviews of the leading Iranian newspapers and websites.

Tuesday’s headlinesKAYHAN: Gasoline and diesel prices will not increase in the current yearMORDOMSALARI: Three ministers say goodbye (to cabinet as six ministries are merged)TEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Kordestan has proven its loyalty to the system, Supreme Leader saysJAHAN-E EGHTESAD: Eight ministries are merged; three ministers say goodbye (to cabinet)MELAT-E MA: Parliament representatives protest the way ministries are being merged; 4 ministries in wait of ministersJOMHOURI ESLAMI: Rallies held in eight cities for observing hijabHAMSHAHRI: Two million Iranians abroad get cash subsidyHEMAYAT: Leader says Iranian nation “imposed” its progresses on the enemyTAFAHOM: Employing civil servants banned in Tehran, VP announcesLeading articlesIn an opinion column, TEHRAN-E EMROOZ says experts maintain that the government’s decision to merge the ministries is based on a wrong interpretation of the Fifth Development Plan (2010-2015), in which it has been stated that the number of ministries should be reduced to 17, because the government must gain the Majlis’ approval both for the merger of ministries and nomination of ministers of the new ministries. However, the government is acting in a way that suggests the issue is over and it has only informed the Majlis of the decision. The structure of the government should be reformed in a logical way so that it would bring the greatest benefit and the least costs. A hasty and ill-considered merger of ministries is a kind of “mixing” which will not meet the needs of the country, particularly when a key ministry such as Oil Ministry, with so many great projects, is merged with the Energy Ministry. The ministers whose ministries have been merged has reacted in a way that suggests they had not been informed of the decisions and this shows that the mergers were more based on personal tastes rather than expert views. Otherwise the decision-makers would consult with ministers as experts. In conclusion, the columnist says that what has happened requires an investigation by the Majlis since some key ministries do not have ministers and this would create a climate of indecision by managers in these ministries.In a commentary published in HAMSHAHRI daily newspaper, Akbar Torkan, a former deputy oil minister, criticizes the government for merging oil Ministry with Energy Ministry. Following is an excerpt of the commentary: The decision is wrong because the legal philosophy behind the establishment of the oil Ministry has been developed in a way that the merger of the ministry with the Energy Ministry would undermine the mission of the oil Ministry. Article 2 of the Petroleum Act, which was passed by the Majlis in 1987, reads: “The petroleum resources of the country are part of the public domain (properties and assets) and wealth and according to Article 45 of the Constitution (of the Islamic Republic of Iran) are at the disposal and control of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and all installations, equipment, assets, property and capital investments which have been made or shall be made in future within the country and abroad by the Ministry of oil and its affiliated companies, will belong to the people of Iran and remain at the disposal and control of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The authority for exercising sovereignty and ownership right over the petroleum resources and installations is vested in the government which on the basis of the regulations, rights and powers prescribed in this Act shall be undertaken and executed by the Ministry of oil in accordance with the general principles and policies of the country.” Therefore, Torkan say, the merger of energy and oil ministries would undermine the government’s authority for exercising sovereignty and ownership right over the petroleum resources.