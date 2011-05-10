Obama, Jordan king to hold White House talks May 17

WASHINGTON (AFP) –- U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on May 17 to discuss events sweeping the Arab world, U.S. officials said Monday.

It will be the first meeting between the two leaders since pro-reform protests broke out in Jordan in January.“The president looks forward to discussing with King Abdullah the Latest regional developments, ways to cooperate on political and economic reform, and ways to deepen our partnership with Jordan on a wide variety of issues in the bilateral relationship,” the White House said in a statement.The “president also welcomes continuing consultations with King Abdullah on the pursuit of a comprehensive peace in the Middle East.”Like several Arab countries, Jordan -- a key player in the Arab-Israeli peace process -- has been the scene of demonstrations calling for reforms.Protests in the pro-Western kingdom have subsided since the end of April after a commission was set up to amend the constitution as demanded by opposition groups, mainly the influential Islamist movement.Earlier a Jordanian government official told AFP the king would travel to the United States on Thursday for his talks with Obama.