“Mountaineer” crowned best game at Tehran festival

TEHRAN -- The jury picked “Mountaineer” as the best computer game at the First Tehran Computer Game Festival, while “Garshasb” took home four awards.

“Garshasb” received the best character and the best graphic design awards, while it also shared the best big game award with “Planet of Mitra”, and the best music award with “Mir Mahna”.The Computer Game Festival ran from April 28 to May 2, but winners were announced during a ceremony held on May 9 at Vahdat Hall where Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Hosseini, Deputy Culture Minister for Cinematic Affairs Javad Shamaqdari, and secretary of the festival Behruz Minaii took part. Minaii regarded the festival as the best opportunity for Iranian producers to present their products and a chance to visit with foreign companies.“Today Iran enjoys a solid position in producing computer games in the region, but there is no guarantee since other countries might overtake us in the future,” he said.The warm welcome given to families and especially children places additional responsibilities on the officials in charge, he added.The ceremony continued with handing out awards to the winners in different sections of the festival.The best sound award was handed to “Planet of Mitra”. “Mountaineer” also received the best big game designer award. The jury selected no winner in the mobile game section.“Bo” was announced as winner in the short game section, and the best online award was handed to “Sky of Fortress”.The jury members included director of the Festivals’ Organization Mehdi Masudshahi, actor and director Rambod Javan, and computer game experts Babak Namazian, Shervin Ostadzadeh, and Mehdi Zanganeh.Animators Bahram Azimi and Alireza Golpaygani, as well as experts Alireza Meraji, Amir Saharkhiz, and Farid Farkhondehkish also judged the artistic section.Photo: Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Hosseini (L) and the host of the closing ceremony of the Tehran Computer Game Festival watch a trailer of “Mountaineer” at Vahdat Hall on May 9, 2011. (IRNA/Jamal Salehi)