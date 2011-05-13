Persian Press Review

This column features excerpts from news articles, editorials, commentaries, and interviews of the leading Iranian newspapers and websites.

Thursday’s headlinesKAYHAN: Hot discussions over merger of ministries in Majlis and administrationJAVAN: Deviant group is ‘sunken’ in economic corruptionMELAT-E MA: Progress is impossible without a development in book sectorHAMSHAHRI: With an 80 percent progress in development of Velayat Park the per capita green space in Tehran reaches international standardJAM-E JAM: Guardian Council interpretation of law ends dispute between Majlis and administrationSHARQ: President responds to warnings by Majlis speakerLeading articlesJAVAN in its editorial has pointed to resurfaced disagreements between principlists and criticized reformists for trying to take advantage of the current political situation in the country. The editorialist says that when disagreements arise between Iranian officials, the enemies become hopeful that internal dissensions could lead to the collapse of the Islamic system, but each time Iran weathers the crisis and shatters their dreams. However this time, political problems have delighted a group which claims to be loyal to the principles of the Islamic system. Reformists are happy that a deviant current within the principlists grouping has emerged and say they had predicted the current situation. But reformists should know that the Iranian nation are vigilant and insightful and will ostracize any group which is deceived by the enemies and deviates from the right path.In a commentary published on HEMAYAT daily newspaper, Qasem Qafouri has discussed Tuesday’s announcement that leaders of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) have invited fellow monarchies Jordan and Morocco to join the council. Following is an excerpt of his commentary: The member states of the PGCC pretend that this measure was taken based on the council’s geographical location, and it will establish a new bond among Arab countries. But the developments that are taking place bring some other points to light. First of all, the PGCC, since its establishment, has shown that it has not been able to foster the unity that it claims, and matters including economic issues and the expression of support for the United Arab Emirates’ groundless claims to the three Iranian islands have been repeatedly discussed in their meetings. Secondly, the uprisings in the Persian Gulf region and North Africa have frightened the hereditary rulers of the countries. They are seeking a way to confront these uprisings, and the new decision of the PGCC on the membership of Jordan and Morocco is part of those efforts. Thirdly, we should not lose sight of the role of the United States in forming such a coalition. The Islamic awakening in the region and the downfall of the U.S. allies in Egypt and Tunisia have made Washington face a regional and global crisis. Washington is making every effort to confront the Islamic awakening in Arab states and to form a coalition of its allies to serve its own interests. Anyway, the recent measure by the PGCC cannot improve the status of the council since the member states have been brought together under a pressure by the West, and it is possible that the council will dissolve at any moment