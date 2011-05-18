Del Potro will make French Open

Juan Martin del Potro has confirmed he will play at the French Open starting this weekend.

""It's a lot of effort, but we're getting there. See you in Paris,"" Del Potro said on Twitter, his preferred means of communicating with reporters and friends.The 22-year-old former world number four, who won the US Open in 2009, has been recovering from a torn hip muscle that forced him to withdraw from the Madrid Masters tournament earlier this month.Del Potro, ranked 27th in the world, said eight days ago he would make every effort to get to Roland Garros. He has made a comeback this year after missing most of last season with a wrist injury that required surgery.(Source: Reuters)