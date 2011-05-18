Polish central bank head says not candidate for IMF job

The governor of Poland’s central bank, Marek Belka, dismissed speculation on Wednesday he could be a candidate to replace jailed Dominique Strauss-Kahn as head of the International Monetary Fund .

A former Polish finance minister and prime minister, Belka headed the IMF’s European Department under Strauss-Kahn from 2008 until 2010. He has been named in local and international media as a possible compromise candidate to head the Fund.“I have been the head of the NBP (National Bank of Poland) for barely a year and I treat my job seriously, which you could call a mission,” the 59-year-old economist told reporters.“I am not available. I am not a candidate and will not be a candidate (for the IMF post),” said Belka, whose mandate as governor still has five years to run.“It is pure speculation for my name to appear in the parade of names, or even for a Polish name (to appear there).”Polish media have suggested that Leszek Balcerowicz, architect of Poland’s ‘shock therapy’ market reforms in the early 1990s, may also be a candidate to replace Strauss-Kahn.Strauss-Kahn was under growing pressure on Wednesday to quit as head of the IMF following his arrest on attempted rape charges in the United States.A European has held the post of managing director since the IMF was created in 1945 and European leaders want to keep it that way.The Polish government proposed Belka to head the IMF in 2007 when he lost to Strauss-Kahn.Belka, who is 59, served as Polish finance minister in 1997 and from 2001 to 2002 and then as prime minister of a centre-left government in 2004-05.(Source: The Economic Times)