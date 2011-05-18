Iran’s “Last Supper” to go on stage in Scandinavia

TEHRAN -- For the first time, an Iranian theater troupe, Eede, will participate in the ASSITEJ 2011 with the play “Last Supper”.

Directed by Ahmad Soleymani, the play will go on stage at 17th World Congress and Performing Arts Festival for Young Audiences (ASTSITEJ 2011) which will be held in Copenhagen and Malmoe from May 20 to 29.The play will have six performances at the Malmö Stadsteater from May 21 to 23.The play is written by Amir-Reza Kuhestani and Majid Amiri, Hamid Lajevardi, Mahdi Nikravash, Mashallah Kuhestani and Javad Piruzi are in the cast.“Like everyone else, they are in the middle of living when the roaring of tanks and rifles passes on this message: ""Guys, it’s another war!"" You must leave everything behind and go. Emotions, loves, lives, everything. Another war, another defense…,” as it has been written on the website of the festival as a partial summary of the play.“The pre-eminent point about this play is that, although it has a realistic content, the audience is confronted by dramatic language that is presented in an improvisational form. And additionally, you are touched by a mixture of comedy and tragedy which simultaneously affects you on a humanistic way by means of fun and humor,” the website mentioned as a review of “Last Supper”.ASSITEJ is the international organization of Theatre for Children and Young People (Association International du Theatre pour l’Enfance et la Jeunesse). The organization is affiliated to UNESCO and consists of a network of thousands of theatres, organizations and individuals in about 80 member countries