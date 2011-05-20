Carlos Tevez: I want to leave Manchester City

Carlos Tevez has reportedly told Argentine radio that he wants leave Manchester City this summer.

Tevez, who lifted the FA Cup for City on Saturday, told Radio Del Plata: ""I want to leave Manchester City. Football has changed a lot for me and I don't know if I will even make it to the next World Cup. And that has nothing to do with whether I'm selected or not.""I've been treated very well here and I'm grateful. I also gave my everything for the club to receive the results it has had. But I need a change of scene.""Tevez handed in a transfer request in January, but boss Roberto Mancini had hoped the striker would stay following City's qualification for the Champions League.However, it seems Tevez remains unhappy with life at Eastlands.""To go back to Boca Juniors would be beautiful but it is very difficult,"" he added.""I spoke to their midfielder Roman Riquelme and, messing around, we agreed I would go back one day. But if we're speaking seriously, financial issues would make my return difficult.""After lifting the FA Cup at Wembley Tevez said the catch to dethrone Manchester United at the top of English football could persuade him to stay at the club.(Source: Telegraph)