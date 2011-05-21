Iniesta hails Scholes and Giggs

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has labelled Manchester United's Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs ""shining examples for any player'' ahead of next weekend's Champions League final between the two clubs.

Iniesta is full of respect for the Premier League champions, who, like Barca, will be aiming to complete a domestic and European double when the teams go head to head at Wembley next weekend.He said in the Independent: ""[Wayne] Rooney is one of the best players in the world and I love watching him play.""They have Nani as well and a very good defence. But if you had to pick out only one, then for their history and for all that they have achieved it would have to be Paul Scholes or Ryan Giggs. They are two shining examples for any player.''Iniesta also spoke of his respect for Barca coach Pep Guardiola, who has guided the club to three successive Primera Division titles since taking charge in 2008 - as well as Champions League glory in 2009.""He is very important for us,'' said the 27-year-old Spain international. ""I think we all agree that he has been the key to the success of this team.""It is what he transmits to the players - his knowledge of the game, the club and all that surrounds it.""He is a coach that gives you solutions. In matches when things are not going well he comes up with the answer.""The players are ultimately the decisive ones because we are on the pitch, but it's fundamental to have a coach who you can actually learn from.''(Source: Soccernet)