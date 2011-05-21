Ferguson and Vidic land awards

Sir Alex Ferguson has been rewarded for guiding Manchester United to a record-breaking 19th league title by being awarded the Barclays Manager of the Year award while his captain Nemanja Vidic has been named Player of the Year.

This is the ninth time that Ferguson has been given this award to go alongside his 12 league titles at Old Trafford, and it is the second occasion that Vidic has been named Player of the Year since joining United in 2006.The Serb has enjoyed another great season at centre-back and was a key cog in the team that went unbeaten until February, when they finally succumbed to Wolves.The Red Devils have only conceded 35 goals in 37 matches this season and Vidic has found the back of the net five times, including in the title decider at Old Trafford a couple of weeks ago against Chelsea.Ferguson has been widely praised for bringing together a squad who have appeared much weaker than recent United sides and who had an out of form Wayne Rooney to contend with for the first half of the season.United go into Sunday’s final match against Blackpool knowing that if they avoid defeat they will have gone the whole season without losing at Old Trafford, where so far their only blemish this season is a 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion.Next Saturday they face Barcelona in the Champions League at Wembley, seeking a fourth European Cup success and the third under Ferguson’s reign, which includes their famous victory over Bayern Munich in 1999.The decision for both awards was made by the Barclays Awards Panel, which includes representatives from football’s governing bodies, the media and fans.Meanwhile Sir Alex Ferguson sent a personal plea to Paul Scholes to shelve any retirement plans and spend another 12 months at Old Trafford.The 36-year-old midfielder is understood to be concerned by his lack of starting opportunities this season and has stalled over the offer of a new one-year deal.(Source: Goal) Highlight: Ferguson has led United to their 12th Premier League title, and 19th English league success overall, plus the Champions League fina