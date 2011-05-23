U.S. complicitous in Bahrain regime’s crimes: activist

TEHRAN -- The U.S. administration is unwilling to reveal the truth about the Bahraini regime and its brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, says a Bahraini political activist.

Washington “would not really uncover the truth and the true face of the (Bahraini) regime. And this is why the Bahraini people consider the U.S. as an accomplice in what is going on in Bahrain,” Saeed al-Shehabi, a member of Bahrain Freedom Movement, told Press TV on Sunday.The Americans “are aware of what is going on (in Bahrain) -- the British embassy is there, the U.S. embassy is there in Manama. They saw how the trucks went and destroyed the mosques, how various villages were attacked and were ransacked,” al-Shehabi added.Excerpts from al-Shehabi’s interview with Press TV:Q: Dr. Shehabi, how are Bahraini rulers able to get away with a kangaroo court justice?A: There is a very very simple and straightforward answer: (because of the) the United States' support, Britain's support. These two countries have not wavered in their support for this (Bahraini) regime; they have never said a word of real condemnation, apart from expressing concerns as a way to respond to increasing criticism coming from the public media and from NGO's in the West.Apart from that, it is very clear that the White House is giving its full political, security and moral support to the Bahraini regime. So the Bahraini regime feels that it is free to do whatever it likes. It sentences people to death. I mean these two people who have been sentenced to death now have been severely tortured. I mean you cannot have the execution and the judgment on the same person. You can't be the judge and the executioner at the same time. But they are, they are the judges and the executioners. And they adopt torture as the main weapon to get confessions in order to convince the world that these people were violent. There was no violence; these two people simply did not kill the policemen. As simple as that. We challenge this regime. We challenge the United States. We challenge the British government who say that.Of course, they apparently agree that two policemen were killed by them. We challenge anybody to prove in an open court of law that these people did kill two policemen. They did not kill anybody.Only last week, we heard how the renowned human rights activist, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja said that if he didn't apologize to the King openly, the regime forces would rape him. To what level do you expect people to sink before they are categorized as evil?Q: Last month, Bahrain's foreign minister was in Doha at a conference dealing with Libya's future. And it was said that the King of Bahrain “supports the efforts to solve the Libyan problem with his political, security and humanitarian dimensions and backs all international efforts that lead to ensuring the humanitarian needs of the Libyan people.”Is that to you a strange comment coming from the Bahraini regime? And why would the Bahraini government make that comment about the Libyan government and yet be doing totally the opposite at home?A: Only two days ago, The Independent newspaper in London published a front-page story saying that (British Prime Minister David) Cameron embraces tyranny. I don't think you can ever have a stronger headline than that. OK? However, this foreign minister would come and suggest that the world should deal with the situation in Libya with compassion, and fulfill humanitarian needs. Of course these are good words, but they shouldn't have come from a person whose government has sacked more than 3,000 people, not for committing any mistake or being unprofessional in their work, but simply because they might have taken a role in (anti-government) demonstrations, maybe they have participated in a protest. A regime that has prevented the doctors and the nurses from undertaking and administering their own profession to the needy and to those who were injured... Why should these people be sacked? Why should they be tried? I don't discount personally that even, among those doctors and nurses, some of them may be accused falsely of hilarious accusations. And they could even be sentenced to death.We know that this regime is hypocritical and inhumane, and (that it would) do in this country what it would ask the world not to allow to happen in other countries.Q: U.S. President Barack Obama said that he hears the shouts of human dignity being heard across the Middle East. What does that mean, do you think, when it comes to Bahrain?A: He has a time delay of at least two months in hearing anything. The mosques started to be destroyed more than two months ago, and only now, does he say something and mention that the mosques shouldn't be destroyed. And the minute he said it, the regime rushed to say that they will rebuild some of the mosques. ... Mr. Obama didn't mention the torture. He didn't say that at least four people were killed under torture. He would not really uncover the truth and the true face of the regime. And this is why the Bahraini people consider the U.S. as complicit in what is going on in Bahrain. Because they (the Americans) are aware of what is going on -- the British embassy is there, the U.S. embassy is there in Manama. They saw how the trucks went and destroyed the mosques, how various villages were attacked, and were ransacked. Only two days ago, the Nuwaidrat village was attacked severely, and I am sure tonight various other places would be attacked in the same way.The Americans are aware of what is going on, but they only choose the moment and the subject about which they want to speak out.Q: What should be done as far as the people campaign...? What is the answer at this point in time from your perspective?A: I think more pressure on the regime, more collective action (is needed)... I think breaking the siege on Bahrain as there were some attempts recently, ... sending ships to Bahrain carrying essential aid for the people. Because the people are dying of dire consequences of the regime's actions.And one final point, I think it is time that Bahraini people should sue the torturers because without suing the torturers and killers, more people would be executed in the name of law, and in addition to those who were killed under torture.