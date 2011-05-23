President declares Iran-Turkey pact in fighting terrorism, drugs

TEHRAN – The president declares the implementation of an agreement signed between Iran and Turkey which obliges the two sides to cooperate in their campaign against terrorism, drugs, and organized crimes.

The agreement had already been ratified by the Majlis and endorsed by the Guardian Council, IRNA reported on Monday.According to the agreement, each side will have to help the other in fight against terrorism, organized crimes, narcotics as well as illegal production of weapons, explosive and nuclear materials, radioactive, biological, and chemical weapons.The two countries will also cooperate to eradicate the production of psychoactive drugs, human trafficking and counterfeiting documents