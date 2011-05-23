Music therapy to comfort babies

  1. Science
May 24, 2011 - 0:0

TEHRAN - A Slovakian hospital has used a classical method to comfort newborn babies, using Mozart music as a type of treatment.

The clinic applies artistic method to calm babies who are supposed to be separated temporarily from their mothers.
By using regular sized headphones the maternity ward in Kosice-Saca hospital has babies listening to Mozart or Vivaldi music.
Dr. Slavka Viragova, the clinic’s physician, says the music functions as a replacement for a mother’s voice and helps babies breathe regularly and maintain a proper heartbeat