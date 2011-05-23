Music therapy to comfort babies

TEHRAN - A Slovakian hospital has used a classical method to comfort newborn babies, using Mozart music as a type of treatment.

The clinic applies artistic method to calm babies who are supposed to be separated temporarily from their mothers.By using regular sized headphones the maternity ward in Kosice-Saca hospital has babies listening to Mozart or Vivaldi music.Dr. Slavka Viragova, the clinic’s physician, says the music functions as a replacement for a mother’s voice and helps babies breathe regularly and maintain a proper heartbeat