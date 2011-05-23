Beckham set for Man United return

David Beckham is set to make a return to his old stomping ground on Tuesday night to take part in Gary Neville's testimonial match at Old Trafford.

Beckham has admitted that the chance to once again don the famed red jersey of Manchester United against Juventus has given him ""goose bumps"" just thinking about it.The match will re-unite the 'Class of 92', with Nicky Butt and Phil Neville also involved, in addition to Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes. Eight years after Beckham departed for Real Madrid, it will bring the six close friends back in the United side again. And Beckham cannot wait.""Putting a United shirt on again never gets old,'' Beckham told MLSsoccer.com. ""I get goose bumps every time I think about stepping out at Old Trafford again, as does walking out on the pitch. To be able to do that for Gary and his family means it is going to be an emotional night.''Beckham and Neville were always close, having come through the youth ranks together.It was Neville who acted as best man for Beckham's celebrity wedding to Victoria and when the call came asking if he would face Juventus in a re-match of the 1999 Champions League semi-final, the former England skipper had no hesitation in saying yes.""I played with him for so many years,'' said Beckham.""We were room-mates, he was best man at my wedding and he is one of my best friends.I am looking forward to seeing him play. After a few months of not playing and training, that will be interesting.''Few would claim Neville was blessed with the same talent as Beckham, but the Londoner was always acutely aware of his friend's phenomenal work ethic, which turned him into one of the best full-backs of his generation.""Gary is still so dedicated,'' said Beckham. ""It is the reason why he has achieved so much in his career and why United fans love him. He is a great home-grown talent which United are famous for producing. He always gave me a lot of advice over the years - the majority of which was good. He is such a talent and hard worker. He really deserves this night.''(Source: Soccernet)