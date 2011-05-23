Bendtner tells Arsenal he wants out

Nicklas Bendtner's father, who also acts as the player's agent, has revealed his son has informed Arsenal of his desire to leave.

The Danish forward has slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal this season, with him now seemingly viewed as an impact player from the bench.Bendtner is frustrated with his lack of playing time and is ready to listen to offers, wth Bayern Munich reported to be keeping tabs on his satiation.""Nicklas is 100% open now to a change of clubs,"" Thomas Bendtner is quoted as saying in the Daily Mirror. ""He has made his decision and he has told it to Arsenal.""Nicklas needs to be playing regularly from the start so, sadly, he must leave.""There is real interest from both English and German clubs, and Bayern Munich were after him earlier. It's all very exciting.""(Source: Soccernet)