TOKYO (Dow Jones) -- The risk-sensitive euro declined against the dollar and the yen on profit-taking Wednesday, prompted by market talk about Greece-related debt problems, weaker Asian equities, and a report of possibly large liabilities among big U.S. banks for alleged improper foreclosure practices.

Although declines in the euro have so far been moderate in Asia, ongoing concerns over Greek debt issues continue to pose risks, dealers said. Some market participants may have taken euro-selling cues from unsourced rumors of potential snap elections in Greece, said Tomohiro Nishida, senior dealer at Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking. “The market is just uneasy about Greek debt issues,” he said.Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. state attorneys general told the nation’s five largest banks Tuesday they face potential liabilities of at least $17 billion in civil lawsuits if a settlement isn’t reached to address improper foreclosure practices.“The article triggered buying back of dollars and yen and selling of euros as investors shift toward safer assets,” said Osao Iizuka, head of FX trading at Sumitomo Trust & Banking.Other risk-sensitive assets also declined. Nymex light sweet crude oil for July delivery lost $1.06 to $98.53 a barrel as of 0430 GMT from the settlement price Tuesday in New York.Asian stock markets were broadly lower. Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.4%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was off 0.8%, and South Korea’s Kospi Composite was off 0.8%.“I am concerned about the weak share prices,” said Nishida of Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking. “The basic foundation of risk-on trading may be about to waver when there are signs of downturn in U.S. manufacturing activities.”The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond reported Tuesday that economic activity among manufacturers in the central Atlantic region is contracting this month after seven months of expansion.The euro’s fall Wednesday followed gains Tuesday when Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its crude oil price forecasts and German business confidence beat analysts’ forecasts, keeping expectations for euro-zone rate hikes intact. For that reason, several Tokyo dealers said the falls were due in part to profit-taking.Investors are keen see if risk-off trading continues in the London and New York and sessions ahead, Sumitomo Trust’s Iizuka said.“The main focus is to see whether commodity prices are temporarily correcting or will continue falling,” he said.The Japanese yen posted brief and modest gains against the dollar and the euro following Japan’s smaller-than-expected trade deficit for April.“The outcome eased investor concerns that Japan’s trade balance may worsen rapidly” due to the shock from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, said Barclays Capital chief Japan currency strategist Masafumi Yamamoto. But he said Japan could still log bigger deficits down the road, so investors will remain keenly focused on the data.Japan’s exports fell 12.5% in April, compared with the year-ago period, in line with an expected 12.7% drop. The overall deficit was Y463.7 billion, better than an expected Y700 billion gap.The euro was at $1.4050 at 0450 GMT from $1.4100 late Tuesday in New York, according to EBS. The dollar was at Y81.92 from Y81.96, and the euro was at Y115.11 from Y115.55. The UK pound was at $1.6177 from $1.6181. The dollar was at CHF0.8796 from CHF0.8799.The ICE Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies, was at 76.131 from 75.929.Highlight: The euro was at $1.4050 from $1.4100 late Tuesday in New York, according to EBS. The dollar was at Y81.92 from Y81.96, and the euro was at Y115.11 from Y115.55. The UK pound was at $1.6177 from $1.6181.