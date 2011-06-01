TEHRAN – Iran’s football coach Carlos Queiroz has talked about the possibility to invite Ashkan Dejagah to the national team.

“Dejagah could join us if he proves himself. We sent one of our staff to Germany to see Wolfsburg match. Every Iranian player who plays outside Iran has the right to join his country’s team. It depends on him.”The Portuguese also talked about Iran’s friendly match against Madagascar which will be held on July 18.“The match will be held before our important match against the Maldives in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers and it’s for important for us to find out our best lineup,” Queiroz said.Iran is scheduled to play the Maldives on June 29 and July 3.