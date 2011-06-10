Capitalist system inflicting severe damage on environment: Ahmadinejad

TEHRAN – President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has said that the capitalists’ greed for financial profit is taking a heavy toll on the environment.

The president made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with the environment officials and ministers from the Economic Cooperation Organization who participated in the 4th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Environment in Tehran.“The main factor causing the destruction of the environment is the endless greed and insatiable appetite of the world’s capitalists,” Ahmadinejad stated.“The world’s capitalists are upsetting the balance of nature through promoting excessive consumerism and creating false needs to make maximum profit,” he stated.He went on to say that the capitalist countries, especially the United States, only think about making maximum profit, so they try to reduce the consumer price by using the systems which are not compatible with the environment.He added that two or three countries are producing fifty percent of world’s total pollution.