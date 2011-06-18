Leonardo quits, Ancelotti ruled out

Following confirmation that Leonardo will be quitting as Inter coach, president Massimo Moratti has denied suggestions that Carlo Ancelotti is a possible replacement.

Inter officially confirmed on Friday that Leonardo would be leaving the club after six months as coach in order to take up a position as sporting director at French club Paris Saint Germain.Chief executive Ernesto Paolillo told Bloomberg: ""Leonardo is going to Paris and the club is looking for a new coach. We wanted to keep him but he has decided to leave us.""Inter have already been turned down by former Chile coach Marcelo Bielsa and Moratti said earlier on Friday that Fiorentina's Sinisa Mihajlovic was unlikely to be an option.Now Moratti has underlined that former Milan coach Ancelotti is not in the running despite being sacked by Chelsea at the end of last season.""With regards to Ancelotti, no one has thought of him and certainly it's not because we don't value him,"" he told the club's official website.""I am annoyed to continue to read that we have been turned down by Ancelotti. This is not true.""I want to clarify that we have not had a single 'no'. Perhaps only from Bielsa, who had to end negotiations early for personal reasons and he was disappointed.""We have a mountain of positive responses and now I have to choose.""England manager Fabio Capello is another name linked with the post but he says he has heard nothing of any interest from Inter.""I am in Marbella (Spain), in the sun, with my grandchildren,"" he told Sky Italia.""I am not aware of what is being said as in my house, my grandchildren have taken over the TV. They make the decisions regarding the TV and watch Walt Disney."" (Source: Eurosport)